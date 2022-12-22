Chicken Biryani tops Swiggy’s most ordered list 3 years in a row

Hyderabad: Chicken Biryani continued to be the most ordered on food delivery platform Swiggy for the third consecutive year, showed statistics from the company. This pretty much sums up the city’s food culture, which if it has to be summed up in one line is: Biryani is king.

Interestingly, the number one snack item ordered on Swiggy in Hyderabad was everyone’s favourite – Idly. Apart from the usual chicken wings, samosas and veg puff – which are regularly on the most ordered items on Swiggy – the traditional Bun Maska (usually sold in Irani cafes) also found its way up on the most ordered list for snacks.

Another traditional item, Khubani Ka Meetha or Apricot Delight, turned out to be the most favourite dessert for Hyderabadis, while Double Ka Meetha was the most ordered dessert in Telangana, showed stats from Swiggy.

What people of Hyderabad and Telangana love to Eat on Swiggy Food Marketplace

Top 3 most ordered dishes: Chicken Biryani, Apricot delight, Mutton Biryani

Top 3 most ordered non-dishes – Thums up (drink), Milk Products, Tomatoes

Top 3 most ordered snacks: Idli, Maska Bun, Masala Dosa

Top 3 most ordered desserts on Swiggy: Apricot Delight, Double ka Meetha, Fruit Salad with Ice Cream

What people of Hyderabad love to shop for on Swiggy Instamart