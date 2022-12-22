Chicken Biryani tops Swiggy’s most ordered list 3 years in a row

The traditional Bun Maska (usually sold in Irani cafes) also found its way up on the most ordered list for snacks.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 22nd December 2022 6:17 pm IST
What Hyderabad Swiggy'd in 2022
Representative Image

Hyderabad: Chicken Biryani continued to be the most ordered on food delivery platform Swiggy for the third consecutive year, showed statistics from the company. This pretty much sums up the city’s food culture, which if it has to be summed up in one line is: Biryani is king.

Interestingly, the number one snack item ordered on Swiggy in Hyderabad was everyone’s favourite – Idly. Apart from the usual chicken wings, samosas and veg puff – which are regularly on the most ordered items on Swiggy – the traditional Bun Maska (usually sold in Irani cafes) also found its way up on the most ordered list for snacks.

Also Read
Hyderabad: Inflation pushes up cost of Irani chai to Rs 20
Also Read
Swiggy releases Top 10 must-try Biryani spots in Hyderabadlist of most ordered dishes in 2022

Another traditional item, Khubani Ka Meetha or Apricot Delight, turned out to be the most favourite dessert for Hyderabadis, while Double Ka Meetha was the most ordered dessert in Telangana, showed stats from Swiggy.

What people of Hyderabad and Telangana love to Eat on Swiggy Food Marketplace

  • Top 3 most ordered dishes: Chicken Biryani, Apricot delight, Mutton Biryani
  • Top 3 most ordered non-dishes – Thums up (drink), Milk Products, Tomatoes 
  • Top 3 most ordered snacks: Idli, Maska Bun, Masala Dosa
  • Top 3 most ordered desserts on Swiggy: Apricot Delight, Double ka Meetha, Fruit Salad with Ice Cream
Also Read
Swiggy releases list of most ordered dishes in 2022

What people of Hyderabad love to shop for on Swiggy Instamart 

  • Thousands of new customers placed orders for their last minute orders and grocery needs on  Instamart
  • Categories that ruled customer hearts included Fruit & Vegetables, Pantry Staples, Indulgences and Personal Care 

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button