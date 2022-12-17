Swiggy releases list of most ordered dishes in 2022

New Delhi: Swiggy recently released the list of dishes that were ordered the most in 2022. Though biryani continued to be the top choice, many foreign dishes joined the list.
Surprisingly, masala dosa bagged the second spot on the list of most ordered dishes on Swiggy in 2022.
List of most ordered dishes on Swiggy
The list of most ordered dishes on Swiggy includes Veg Fried Rice and Veg Biryani. It also includes Tandoori Chicken.
Following is the list of most ordered dishes
- Chicken Biryani
- Masala dosa
- Chicken fried rice
- Paneer butter masala
- Butter naan
- Veg fried rice
- Veg biryani
- Tandoori chicken
When it comes to foreign dishes, Italian pasta topped the most ordered dishes on the food aggregator app.
List of most ordered foreign dishes
- Italian pasta
- Pizza
- Mexican bowl
- Spicy ramen
- Sushi
Top most ordered desserts on Swiggy in 2022
For most Indians, meal remains incomplete until they have dessert. Gulab Jamun which is famous topped the list of desserts ordered on Swiggy in 2022.
Following is the list of desserts ordered
- Gulab jamun
- Rasmalai
- Choco lava cake
- Rasgulla
- Chocochips ice cream
- Alphonso mango ice cream
- Kaju katli
- Tender coconut ice cream
- Death by chocolate
- Hot chocolate fudge
Apart from most ordered dishes and desserts, snacks were also ordered on the Swiggy app. Samosa topped the list of the most ordered snacks on the app.
List of most ordered snacks on Swiggy
- Samosa
- Popcorn
- Pav Bhaji
- French fries
- Garlic breadsticks
- Hot wings
- Taco
- Classic stuffed garlic bread
- Mingle bucket
Swiggy
Headquartered in Bangalore, Karnataka, Swiggy is an online food ordering and delivery platform that operates in 300 cities in India. It also delivers groceries.
The company which was founded in 2014 currently employs thousands of people across India.