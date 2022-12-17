Swiggy releases list of most ordered dishes in 2022

New Delhi: Swiggy recently released the list of dishes that were ordered the most in 2022. Though biryani continued to be the top choice, many foreign dishes joined the list.

Surprisingly, masala dosa bagged the second spot on the list of most ordered dishes on Swiggy in 2022.

List of most ordered dishes on Swiggy

The list of most ordered dishes on Swiggy includes Veg Fried Rice and Veg Biryani. It also includes Tandoori Chicken.

Following is the list of most ordered dishes

Chicken Biryani

Masala dosa

Chicken fried rice

Paneer butter masala

Butter naan

Veg fried rice

Veg biryani

Tandoori chicken

When it comes to foreign dishes, Italian pasta topped the most ordered dishes on the food aggregator app.

List of most ordered foreign dishes

Italian pasta

Pizza

Mexican bowl

Spicy ramen

Sushi

Top most ordered desserts on Swiggy in 2022

For most Indians, meal remains incomplete until they have dessert. Gulab Jamun which is famous topped the list of desserts ordered on Swiggy in 2022.

Following is the list of desserts ordered

Gulab jamun

Rasmalai

Choco lava cake

Rasgulla

Chocochips ice cream

Alphonso mango ice cream

Kaju katli

Tender coconut ice cream

Death by chocolate

Hot chocolate fudge

Apart from most ordered dishes and desserts, snacks were also ordered on the Swiggy app. Samosa topped the list of the most ordered snacks on the app.

List of most ordered snacks on Swiggy

Samosa

Popcorn

Pav Bhaji

French fries

Garlic breadsticks

Hot wings

Taco

Classic stuffed garlic bread

Mingle bucket

Swiggy

Headquartered in Bangalore, Karnataka, Swiggy is an online food ordering and delivery platform that operates in 300 cities in India. It also delivers groceries.

The company which was founded in 2014 currently employs thousands of people across India.