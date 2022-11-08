Top 10 must-try Biryani spots in Hyderabad

When someone says Hyderabad, what’s the first thing that comes to your mind? Biryani right? A delicacy that balances flavor, indulgence, and deliciousness! For Hyderabadis, it isn’t just a dish, it’s an emotion. From Old City’s years old eateries to lavish & expensive restaurants, there’s evidence of Hyderabad’s love affair with biryani everywhere.

We all know Hyderabadi Biryani is famous around the globe and it has undoubtedly managed to capture hearts of foodies. Be it a festival or any other day, Biryani is essential and it may sometimes get difficult for you to find which place serves the best version of this delicacy. Fret not! Coz we have got your back.

Popular food blogger Dr Foodie aka Dr Ahmed Ashfaq picks up his top 10 places to gorge on biryani in Hyderabad. Scroll down and have a look.

List Of Top 10 Biryani Spots In Hyderabad

1. Hotel Shadab

2. Biryaniwalla & Co

3. Pista House

4. Shah Gouse

5. Hyderabadi Shaadi ki Biryani

6. The Nawaabs Restaurant

7. Imperial Multicuisine Restaurant

8. Maks Kitchen

9. Mandar Restaurant

https://www.instagram.com/p/CYXB0luBgq-/

10. Sarvi Multicuisine Restaurant

Dr. foodie, who is well known for his Dakhani voice-over Instagram reels, enjoys a huge fan following of 230K on his photo-sharing platform. Watch his reels here.

Check TOP 5 Places According To Dr Foodie

In a chat with Siasat.com, Dr Foodie spoke about what makes Hyderabadi Biryani unique and he also listed his top 5 best spots to indulge yourself in it. He said, “Shadab, Pista House ki zafraani mutton Biryani, Shaadi ki Biryani, The Nawaabs Restaurant, Maks Kitchen for their resemblance to Shaadi ki biryani are my top 5 picks.”

When we asked him about his opinion on the Biryanis of other states, the Instagram influencer said, “There are numerous variations around India which have milder or sweeter taste with the use of different meat besides mutton and some using even potatoes in the biryani. I think the unique, aromatic and flavourful taste of Hyderabadi biryani sets it apart from everyone else and makes you want to have more and more of it.”

And being a Hyderabadi, we can’t agree more with Dr. Foodie as the city’s Biryani holds the record of being the best in our hearts among all the others.

Which is your favorite Biryani spot in Hyderabad? Do share your experience with us in the comments section below.