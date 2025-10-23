Hyderabad: Three arrested after gau rakshak shot in Pocharam

Hyderabad: Three individuals were arrested by the Rachakonda police for allegedly attacking and injuring a gau rakshak in the Pocharam IT corridor area on Wednesday.

According to the police, Sonu Singh, a resident of Jiyaguda, is presently staying at Rampally Ghatkesar in a cow shelter. He is actively involved in gau raksha work.

Srinivas called Sonu and asked him to a venture at Pocharam IT corridor to discuss some issues with cattle trader Ibrahim.

On the invite, Sonu Singh went to the spot. After discussions, Ibrahim went to his car, took out his gun, and fired at Sonu; the bullet hit the chest of the victim. Sonu began to run away, but Ibrahim fired another round at Sonu and it missed the target.

The victim ran towards the road and fell down. People noticed him and shifted him to a hospital.

Sources pointed out that Ibrahim was angry with Sonu Singh because he was targeting only his vehicles carrying cattle and called Sonu for discussion through Srinivas. The police are probing an extortion angle also as reported in some sections of the media.