Cattle trader shoots gau rakshak in Telangana; Bajrang Dal demands arrest

Hyderabad: A self-proclaimed gau rakshak received grievous gunshot injuries after a cattle trader allegedly fired at him in Rampally village in Medchal on Wednesday night.

Sonu Singh alias Prashanth, a resident of Rampally, works at a local gaushala. He reportedly confronted the cattle trader, Ibrahim, a resident of Hyderabad.

This is not the first time the men have faced each other. Previously, Singh had stopped Ibrahim’s vehicle twice.

Under the pretext of resolving the matter, Ibrahim took Singh to an open real estate venture and shot him.

Singh received injuries on his chest and right abdomen. He was initially rushed to a private hospital in Uppal, from where he was referred to Yashoda Hospital in Secunderabad. His condition is out of danger.

On information, Rachakonda commissioner of police, Sudheer Babu, reached the spot and inspected the area. Special teams have been formed to nab Ibrahim, who is currently on the run.

Meanwhile, Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Ramachander Rao, Union ministers G Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay and MP Etala Rajendra visited Sonu Singh at the hospital. Hindutva organisation, Bajrang Da, has demanded the immediate arrest of the accused by Thursday morning.