Hyderabad: Three arrested for attempted kidnapping, murder

Hyderabad: The Bandlaguda police arrested three members of a family for kidnapping and attempting to murder on Friday.

The accused – Aziza Begum, her husband Farooq and Faisal – all residents of Bandlaguda called the man Mohd Aejaz, a resident of Ismailnagar and forcefully took him away to a place at Lake View Hills colony.

The trio severely beat up Aejaz leading to life threatening injuries, said Bandlaguda station house officer (SHO) K Satyanarayana.

Based on a complaint by Aejaz’s mother, police booked a case and arrested Aziza, Farooq and Faisal and remanded them.