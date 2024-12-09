Hyderabad: Three arrested for cheating, abetment of suicide

Hyderabad: Three people have been booked by Borabanda police on Saturday, December 7 for allegedly abetting the suicide of a man and committing property fraud.

The victim, Srinivas Goud, a resident of Borabanda, was cheated by the three accused – Chindulolla Prashanth Kumar, 41, D Devara Raja, 53 and Sanadana Sai Charan, 30.

According to a police statement, Goud was a neighbour of Prashanth Kumar. He had approached Kumar to help sell a piece of land.

Prashanth contacted Devara Raja and Sai Charan to act as investors in Goud’s property but stalled payment. They harassed Goud to the extent that he was forced to take his own life.

The three have been arrested by the Borabanda police. They are allegedly staunch followers of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA Maganti Gopinath, the police statement said.