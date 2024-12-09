Man arrested for carrying sword in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A 30-year-old man has been arrested for carrying a sword (Talwar) in public and sharing photos with it on social media.

The accused has been identified as G Ajay Kumar, a resident of Chatrinaka and a private employee.

According to reports, the accused had purchased the sword online in Hyderabad for Rs 1600 three months ago. He had reportedly used it at his friend’s birthday parties to cut cakes and posted photos with the weapon on his social media profile.

Later, the accused was reportedly found wandering suspiciously while carrying the sword in a cardboard box. Upon receiving a tip-off about his behaviour, police reached the spot and seized one sword (Talwar) and a mobile phone from the accused.

A case has been registered under section 25(1)(B) of the Arms Act for carrying a prohibited weapon.

Further investigation is ongoing.

In a similar incident, the Santoshnagar police arrested a man for dancing with a sword in a wedding at Hyderabad. The police also seized the sharp-edged weapon from him.

The arrested person, identified as Abdul Raheem, 42, a resident of Dargah Barhan Shah, Santoshnagar.

A video of Raheem dancing with the sword during a wedding went viral on social media platforms. The police, upon coming to know about it, searched for him and arrested him.

The police booked a case under Section 25 (a) of Arms Act 1959 against Raheem. He was arrested and sent to jail.