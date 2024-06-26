Hyderabad: Three arrested for peddling 280 kg of contraband ganja

Hyderabad: Police apprehended three individuals at Panthangi Toll Gate for peddling contraband dry ganja weighing 280 kg. Officials seized the drug and two vehicles with fake number plates.

The accused identified as Bhosale Aba Machhindra, Avinash Shivaji Rathod and Siddha Rameshwar Pujari who work as drivers were intercepted while transporting the illegal substance in two vehicles with fake number plates.

According to reports, the accused, along with their common friend Ajay Rathod, a known ganja peddler from Solapur, Maharashtra, hatched a plan to procure and sell ganja for easy money.

Also Read Hyderabad: International drug manufacturing racket busted in Bollaram

The contraband was sourced from Teja in Alurikota, Odisha. On June 23, the trio travelled from Solapur to Alurikota via Hyderabad and Khammam in the two vehicles arranged by Ajay Rathod. They loaded the ganja and began their return journey, passing through Vijayawada, Suryapet, Chotuppal, and Hyderabad.

Based on a tip-off, authorities intercepted the vehicles at Pathangi Toll Gate, apprehended the accused, and placed them under judicial remand.

Further investigations are ongoing.