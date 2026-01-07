Hyderabad: Three arrested for peddling ganja in Dhoolpet

Three others accomplices are on the run.

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published: 7th January 2026 6:18 pm IST
Hyderabad: Three individuals were arrested during a raid by the Prohibition and Excise Department for allegedly peddling ganja on Wednesday, January 7. A total of 1.412 kilograms of the drug was seized.

The accused have been identified as Gautham Singh, Sabitha Bai and Aarthi Bai. Three others, Sarika, Avinash Singh and Kailash Singh are currently absconding.

According to the officials, they were sourcing ganja from different places and selling it to local consumers in the city at a higher price.

A case has been booked at the Dhoolpet Prohibition and Excise Station.

