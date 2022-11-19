Hyderabad: Three children drown in water tank at Nanakramguda

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, three children who had gone to the village tank at Nanakramguda drowned on Saturday.

The children Shahbaz, 15, Deepak, 12, and Pavan 13 all residents of Telecomnagar Gachibowli went to the Patel Kunta near Nanakramguda rotary under Gachibowli police station limits for play around 3 p.m. All of them drowned after getting into the water for a swim. “The children didn’t know how to swim and entered the tank to play. On the information we reached the spot and started efforts to retrieve the children,” said G Suresh, Gachibowli SHO.

All the children are students pursuing their schooling at local schools in Gachibowli.

The police sought help from the expert swimmers of the tourism department and the fire department personnel to retrieve the bodies