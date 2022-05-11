Hyderabad: Three detained under PD act for peddling hash oil

Hyderabad: The Commissionerate of Police (CP), Rachakonda, detained three individuals on Wednesday for possessing and selling hashish oil in the city.

The accused, Mohd Afroz and Shaik Mujeeb Pasha are relatives hailing from Khammam, while a third named Upender was the supplier. Shaik Mujeeb worked as an armed police constable, and had knowledge about the ganja peddlers in the Kothahudem area. He, along with his brother Afroz, decided to sell hashish oil in Hyderabad as it is easy to transport.

They approached drug suppliers namely Upender and a fourth person named Venkatesh, and bought hashish oil at a rate of Rs 12,500 per 520 grams. They bought 4.75 kilograms and paid the suppliers an amount of Rs 1,00,000 with the promise of paying the balance amount after selling the oil in Hyderabad.

The accused then rented a car, reached Hyderabad, and tried to sell off the hashish oil at the rate of Rs 25,000 per 250 grams. The police were given a tip-off, which led to the accused being arrested. The hashish oil, rented car and cell phones were seized from them and they were produced in front of the court.

With a view to prevent them from indulging in such Drug Peddling activities, CP Rachakonda invoked PD Act against the three drug peddlers and detained them in Central Prison, Cherlapally on Wednesday.