Hyderabad: Three held for auto driver’s murder in Tolichowki

According to the police, Bilal held a grudge against Irfan's brother Adnan for spreading rumours about his wife.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 16th December 2025 8:56 pm IST
Police officers at Tolichowki Police Station in Hyderabad presenting suspects during a press conference
Three held for auto driver's murder in Tolichowki

Hyderabad: Three individuals, including two women, have been arrested for the murder of Mohammed Irfan, an auto driver, under the Tolichowki police station limits.

The accused have been identified as Shaik Bilal, his wife Sana Begum and cousin Ruhi Begum. Another accused, Mohd Naveed, 22, who is also an auto driver and Bilal’s brother-in-law, is currently absconding.

On the night of December 14, Irfan was allegedly murdered by Bilal after he tried to intervene in a fight.

Add as a preferred source on Google
“King

According to the police, Bilal held a grudge against Irfan’s brother Adnan for spreading rumours about his wife. On the ill-fated night, Bilal, along with his family, had gone to the victim’s house to confront Adnan. However, as Adnan was not present, the accused got into an argument with his family members.

Eventually, they left the house to look for Adnan at the auto stand near Marwa Dental Hospital. Suspecting ill intentions, Irfan followed them with his friends, where another fight ensued.

At one point, Bilal allegedly stabbed Irfan on the chest with a knife, causing fatal injuries. Irfan was rushed to Olive Hospital, where he was declared dead.

Memory Khan Seminar

A case was registered on December 15 after a complaint from victim’s father, and the accused were apprehended the very next day from Afsar Khan Colony in Golconda.

A blood-stained knife and the accused’s clothes were seized by the police. Further investigation is underway.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 16th December 2025 8:56 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button