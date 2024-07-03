Hyderabad: Three held for duping people of Rs 23L during Bakrid

Hyderabad: The Habeebnagar police arrested three people for cheating to the tune of Rs.23 lakh after collecting money for ‘animal sacrifice’ during Bakrid.

The accused – 30-year-old Mohd Nisaer from Chandulal Baradari, 29-year-old Mohd Zafar Ahmed and 27-year-old Mohd Ashfaq, both residents of Suncity Bandlaguda Jagir have been arrested.

DCP (south west) zone D Uday Kumar Reddy said the trio started a ‘Khidmat Foundation’ and offered to arrange for ‘Hissa’ (share) for animal sacrifice on Eid Ul Adha festival.

“Nisaer started Khidmat foundation four years back. He set up counters in different places in the city and collected money from the public towards animal sacrifice. Several people paid him money for the purpose and after collecting it Nisaer, Zafar and Ashfaq went into hiding,” the senior police officer said.

The arrest came after the city police launched an investigation into a major ‘Qurbani Fraud’ reported in the city.

The fraud came to light after the victims started approaching the police and began lodging complaints against the Khidmaat Foundation which collected Rs. 2700 per person for a share in the sacrifice of cattle.

Two cases were registered at Filmnagar and Habeebnagar police stations against them.