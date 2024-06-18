Hyderabad NGO dupes people after taking money for Bakrid sacrifice, booked

Hyderabad: The city police has launched an investigation into a major ‘Qurbani Fraud’ reported in the city during the just concluded Eid-ul-Adha festival. It was found that an organisation cheated gullible Muslims by promising to pool in money for animal sacrifice for the festival from people who did not have enough money to purchase animals by themselves.

According to the police, a city-based NGO and social organization, Khidmaat Foundation, allegedly duped hundreds of people after collecting money for sacrificing animals on their behalf and for handing over the meat to them after the sacrifice on Eid-ul-Adha or Bakrid.

The fraud came to light after the victims started approaching the police and began lodging complaints against the Khidmaat Foundation that collected Rs. 2700 per person for a share in the sacrifice of cattle.

About 500 people reportedly paid the money to the foundation at a temporary office set up at Tolichowki and Mallepally. The Khidmaat foundation office bearers attracted Muslims with its discounted offers and collected Rs. 2700 per share from the public.

On Monday, people waited at the designated spot to collect the meat on Eid-ul-Adha as promised by the foundation. However, their calls went unanswered till late night, and as they did not receive convincing replies, people started beelining at the Filmnagar and Habeebnagar police stations to lodge complaints against the Khidmaat Foundation on Tuesday, June 19.

After receiving a written complaint, the police registered a case against the Khidmaat Foundation and investigation is underway.