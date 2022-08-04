Hyderabad: Three held for possessing E-cigarettes worth Rs 15L

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Updated: 4th August 2022 5:09 pm IST
Representative Image

Hyderabad: The Commissioner’s Task force (South) on Wednesday held three persons from Panjagutta and seized E-cigarettes worth Rs 15 lakh from them.

The primary accused is a resident of Jeedimetla, who visited Panjagutta to deliver the cigarettes to some of his clients. Based on the preliminary investigation, the Pajagutta police said that the accused possessed a stock of e-cigarettes at his residence.

Also Read
The varied history of Dakhni Urdu literature in south India

The accused used to reach out to customers through marketing on Instagram. The accused have been detained and the investigation is underway, added the police.

MS Education Academy
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button