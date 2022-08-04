Hyderabad: Three held for possessing E-cigarettes worth Rs 15L

Hyderabad: The Commissioner’s Task force (South) on Wednesday held three persons from Panjagutta and seized E-cigarettes worth Rs 15 lakh from them.
The primary accused is a resident of Jeedimetla, who visited Panjagutta to deliver the cigarettes to some of his clients. Based on the preliminary investigation, the Pajagutta police said that the accused possessed a stock of e-cigarettes at his residence.
The accused used to reach out to customers through marketing on Instagram. The accused have been detained and the investigation is underway, added the police.