Hyderabad: Three held for smuggling 410 kilo grams of ganja

Hyderabad: The LB Nagar Special Operations Team along with Keesara police held three persons involved in transporting 410-kilograms of Ganja to Maharashtra on Wednesday.

The accused were arrested in the wee hours of Wednesday when they were traveling to the neighboring state of Maharashtra. The arrested persons were identified as Gudlanaram Venkata Narayana, a native of Nagarkurnool district, Dabbadi Rajinikanth, and Yacharam Nagaraju,

The police further said that four others including prime suspect Mandali Srinivas, supplier Sathi Babu from Bhadrachalam, Shaheen, and Mahid, both natives of Maharashtra are on the run.

“Venkata is involved in ganja smuggling since 2019 and converted it to a full-time business for easy money,” said a senior official.

He further added, “He procured ganja from the border area of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha for a price of Rs 3,000 per kilo and would sell it for Rs 12,000 to Shaheen and Mahid in Maharashtra.”