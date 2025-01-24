Hyderabad: Three held over child sexual abuse material

Hyderabad: Three persons were recently arrested in separate cases of cyber crime in Hyderabad, for allegedly downloading child sexual abuse content and posting it on social media.

In the first case, a private employee from Hyderabad downloaded child sexual abuse material from various websites and posted it on snapchat. In the second instance a 26-year-old businessman was arrested for downloading child pornography and posting it on snapchat.

In the third case, a private employee was arrested for downloading child sexual abuse content and posting it on Instagram. All three accused were arrested under section 67 of the IT Act and child sexual abuse material was seized from them. Following the arrest, the Hyderabad cybercrime police stressed public vigilance against the growing threat of online abuse and CSAM. To maintain a safe online environment.

The public has been urged to report such content being posted on social media. “Do not share inappropriate material under any circumstances, as even unintentional circulation can result in legal consequences,” the cybercrime police said in an advisory.

Parents are advised to monitor their children’s online activities, educate them on internet safety, enable privacy settings, and use parental control tools when necessary.

The cybercrime police also encouraged the use of tools for reporting inappropriate content posted on social media.