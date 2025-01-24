Video: Hyderabad witnesses traffic snarls as container falls at Lakdikapul 

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is currently witnessing a major traffic disruption on Friday as a container fell on road at Lakdikapul.

The incident led to significant traffic congestion not only at Lakdikapul but also in the surrounding areas during peak hours.

Efforts to remove container, ensure smooth traffic flow in Hyderabad

Following the incident, authorities promptly deployed two heavy-duty cranes to remove the fallen container.

In order to manage the situation, the traffic police are working tirelessly to divert vehicles to alternate routes.

Container falls at Lakdikapul causing traffic jam . Two cranes were deployed to remove the Container. #Hyderabad @TheSiasatDaily pic.twitter.com/BYJX0YBh2I — Mohammed Baleegh (@MohammedBaleeg2) January 24, 2025

Also Read Naming of Hyderabad’s Aramgarh to Zoo Park flyover approved

The removal operation is underway and normal traffic flow is likely to be restored soon after the container is successfully cleared from the road in Hyderabad.

Impact on commuters

The fallen container caused a ripple effect. It has led to traffic jams on adjacent routes such as Khairatabad, Masab Tank, and Nampally.

Commuters were advised to plan their journeys accordingly and use alternate routes to avoid getting stuck in the congestion.