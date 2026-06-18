Hyderabad: Three killed in car-lorry collision in Medchal

Hyderabad: At least three people were killed in an accident in Medchal on Thursday, June 18, after the car they were travelling in collided with a lorry.

The accident occurred on the Turkapally–Murahapalli road. The impact of the collision was so severe that the three people died on the spot.

Videos shared on social media showed the car in a mangled condition with is front portion completely damaged.

At least three people were killed in an accident in Medchal on Thursday, June 18, after car collided with a lorry.



The accident occurred on the Turkapally–Murahapalli road. The impact of the collision was severe, leading to the instant death of the occupants.



Videos shared on… pic.twitter.com/FDRMd2D53y — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) June 18, 2026

The Medchal Police reached the spot and shifted the bodies for postmortem. Further details regarding the victims and the cause of the accident are awaited.