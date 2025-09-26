Hyderabad: Three men held for sexually assaulting minors

Hyderabad: Three individuals have been arrested by the Alwal police for for allegedly sexually assaulting three school girls.

The accused have been identified as Madhu, 19, a contract employee with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), and his friends Vamsi Aravind, 22 and Neeraj, 21.

The victims were reportedly lured and assaulted by the men of Yadagirigutta town. The horrific case came to light after the victims, all students of class 9, revealed the ordeal to their parents, reported NDTV.

The girls went missing on September 20 after informing their families about attending Bathukamma celebrations at their school. According to the police, they were approached by the men, who reportedly convinced the minors to accompany them on a trip.

The men initially took the girls to a city restaurant for lunch, gaining their trust. Subsequently, the accused persuaded the minors to accompany them to Yadagirigutta town, located 64 kilometres from Hyderabad. The accused booked three separate rooms at a local lodge, where they allegedly sexually assaulted the minors, stated the report.

The next day, the minors were dropped off at Tarnaka in Hyderabad. Fearing their parents, the girls initially hid the incident. However, later, they revealed their ordeal and the police were immediately alerted.

Acting on the parents’ complaint, a case was registered at the Alwal police. The victims were sent for counselling and medical tests confirmed the sexual assault. In addition to the accused, the police have taken into custody Somesh, the lodge manager who rented out the rooms. All four individuals have been remanded.

The police had first registered a “missing person” complaint on September 20, but the true severity of the crime came to light only after the girls disclosed the details of their traumatic ordeal.