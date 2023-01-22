Hyderabad: Three men murder man with machetes at 100 ft road

Hyderabad: Sensation prevailed at 100 feet road, Jiyaguda when three persons holding big machetes attacked and hacked to death a man in broad day light.

The victim, reportedly a resident of Esamia Bazar Koti aged around 35 years was caught by three persons – two of whom were holding big machetes – and repeatedly attacked till he fell on the road.

The trio then indiscriminately hit him while the passer-by’s shot the murder using mobile phones.

A video shot from an auto rickshaw by some person went viral on social media platforms.

On information of the murder the Kulsumpura police reached the spot. Four teams are formed to identify and nab the assailants even as police are trying to establish the identity of the victim.

Police suspect personal enmity could be reason behind the murder.