Hyderabad: Three MMTS train services canceled

Hyderabad: Commuters in Hyderabad are expected to experience inconvenience as three MMTS (Multi-Modal Transport System) trains are canceled due to operational reasons.

The following MMTS trains are canceled:

Train No. 47251 Medchal – Hyderabad Train No. 47244 Hyderabad – Medchal Train No. 47111 Hyderabad – Lingampalli

Meanwhile, this morning, three coaches of the Charminar Express train derailed on the platform at Nampally railway station, Hyderabad. In the incident, at least six passengers sustained minor injuries.

The incident occurred when the train bound for Chennai slipped off the track while halting at the railway station platform. It also hit the sidewall.