Hyderabad: Three-month calligraphy classes begin at Siasat

Hyderabad: The Siasat Daily, has commenced a three-month calligraphy program aimed at preserving and promoting the fading art form. The classes, conducted by renowned calligrapher Ghouse Arsalaan, have attracted a diverse group of candidates eager to learn this traditional skill.

Under the guardianship of Managing Editor, Zaheeruddin Ali Khan and News Editor Amer Ali Khan, The Siasat Daily has taken this initiative to revive and uphold the beauty of Urdu language and the endangered art of calligraphy. The newspaper recognizes the importance of preserving cultural heritage and aims to provide a platform for aspiring calligraphers to hone their skills.

The classes will take place every Sunday from 2 to 4 pm, allowing students to dedicate their weekends to learning this exquisite art form. The curriculum will encompass both Urdu and Arabic calligraphy, ensuring a comprehensive understanding of the two script styles. From the basics of penmanship to advanced techniques, Ghouse Arsalaan will guide and instruct the candidates, sharing his expertise and knowledge.

Due to the overwhelming response, admissions for the classes have already closed. The program has attracted individuals from various backgrounds, highlighting the widespread interest and appreciation for the rich tradition of calligraphy.

By organizing these classes, The Siasat Daily aims to contribute to the preservation of Urdu language and culture, while also reviving interest in the diminishing art of calligraphy. The newspaper hopes that this initiative will serve as a stepping stone for aspiring calligraphers, fostering a new generation of skilled practitioners who can carry forward this timeless art form.