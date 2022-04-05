Hyderabad: Three new link roads inaugurated by IT minister KTR

Hyderabad: In an effort to reduce traffic problems in the western part of Hyderabad, three major projects were inaugurated on Tuesday by Telangana minister Municipal Administration and Urban Development KT Rama Rao (KTR).

A 350 meter, 4 laned steel vehicle underpass (VUP) now connects Jubilee hills road no 49 to the Old Bombay Highway. The new VUP reduces the commuting distance by 1.5 km between Jubilee Hills Road No 45 to Shaikpet. With added fortifications, the new VUP allows for heavier vehicles to pass through the Silent Lake road in Nandi hills.

The crucial missing link – a steel bridge connecting #45 Jubilee hills with old Mumbai highway, bridging a level difference of 12m near Silent Valley & with a Grade separator for added safety features was thrown open for traffic by minister @KTRTRS pic.twitter.com/iHeMi7rYNO — Arvind Kumar (@arvindkumar_ias) April 5, 2022

The Hyderabad Road Development Corporation Ltd (HRDCL), has also developed service roads to enhance the connectivity between Shaikpet and Jubilee Hills.

KTR also inaugurated a 0.95 km link road from the Old Bombay Highway to Khajaguda via Malkam Cheruvu and Chitrapuri Colony with a cost of Rs 14.85 Crore and a 2.20 km link road from Khajaguda lake to the Outer Ring Road, a project that cost Rs 40.09 Cr.

The state education minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy, animal husbandry minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, home minister Mohd Mahmood Ali, and urban development special chief secretary Arvind Kumar were present at the inaugural ceremony.