Hyderabad: Three robbers arrested by Humayunagar crime team

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 15th September 2022 8:23 pm IST

Hyderabad: Three accused were arrested by the Humayunagar crime team for their involvement in a robbery on Thursday.

The accused are identified as Syeed Bin Sadeq (25), resident of Attapur, Rajendra Nagar, Mohammed Afzal (34), resident of Ahmed Nagar, Humayun Nagar and Fayaz Khan (50) resident of Masab Tank. The officials also seized three cell phones, 1100 cash, one knife and three blades including a motorcycle.

Also Read
Hireloom Hyderabad food exhibition to be held at airport

According to a press release, as per the complaint registered, police took up the investigation and apprehended them.

MS Education Academy

The accused persons will be produced before the court.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button