Hyderabad: Three robbers arrested by Humayunagar crime team

Hyderabad: Three accused were arrested by the Humayunagar crime team for their involvement in a robbery on Thursday.

The accused are identified as Syeed Bin Sadeq (25), resident of Attapur, Rajendra Nagar, Mohammed Afzal (34), resident of Ahmed Nagar, Humayun Nagar and Fayaz Khan (50) resident of Masab Tank. The officials also seized three cell phones, 1100 cash, one knife and three blades including a motorcycle.

According to a press release, as per the complaint registered, police took up the investigation and apprehended them.

The accused persons will be produced before the court.