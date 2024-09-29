Hyderabad: TMFC to provide free training courses in IT, health sector

Hyderabad: Telangana Minority Finance Corporation (TMFC) has announced free training courses for skill development in various sectors including IT and healthcare.

Interested candidates must submit the required documents to the Telangana Minority Finance Corporation by October 4.

The TMFC provides these courses per the training employment and placement programme scheme.

Under this program, educated and unemployed youth from communities including Muslims, Buddhists, Parsis, Sikhs and Jains will receive Free Short Term Skill Development training in various professional and IT skills.

The training will be received through reputed training institutions affiliated with National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), TASK, MEPMA, Board of Intermediate (BIE) and any other government organisation affiliated with accreditation recognition from the state Board of Technical Education or Department of Employment and Training etc., to help them obtain jobs in government and private sectors and also to set-up self employment units.

Details of the various courses and their time frame:

Training and placements will be provided to unemployed minority young men and women while salaries will not be less than the expenditure incurred by the corporation of each candidate.