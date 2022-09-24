‘Hyderabad will treat 100% sewage by 2023’, says KTR

Hyderabad: After the inspection of the Sewerage Treatment Plant (STPs) construction across the city, KTR stated that the work of STPs with 1259 Million Litres per Day (MLD) capacity of treatment will be completed by 2023.

On Saturday KTR examined the progress of ongoing Sewerage Treatment Plant construction across various sites in Hyderabad.

"STPs with 1259 MLD capacity of treatment will be completed by summer 2023 making Hyderabad probably the first city to treat 100% of its sewerage," KTR added.

“STPs with 1259 MLD capacity of treatment will be completed by summer 2023 making Hyderabad probably the first city to treat 100% of its sewerage,” KTR added.

A total of 31 decentralised Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) are under construction and will bring Hyderabad close to a 100 per cent sewage treatment capacity.

The 31 STPs currently under construction by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) at a cost of Rs 3866 crores have a capacity of 1259 MLD.

17 STPs of 376 MLD are being constructed in Hussain Sagar catchment areas, including Fateh Nagar, Pariki Cheruvu, Vennelagadda, Shivalaya Nagar Khajakunta and Mullakatuva cheruvu.

“These will tackle the sewerage problem of Hussain Sagar, said Sridhar Babu,” project director at HMWSSB.

Minister KTR also flagged off six safety protocol team (SPT) vehicle units which were procured under CSR for the water board. These will be useful for work and safety audit of water and sewerage works within Hyderabad, said the department.