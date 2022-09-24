Hyderabad police, TSRTC arrange hassle free travel for Dussehra

The corporation requested the Hyderabad traffic police about ensuring proper line formation, crowd control, and specified bus stop locations.

Published: 24th September 2022 2:28 pm IST
Hyderabad: To provide hassle-free travel during Dussehra, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) along with the city traffic police held a meeting to discuss arrangements.

The meeting was attended by the corporation vice chairman and managing director VC Sajjanar, chief operating officer V Ravinder and Hyderabad traffic joint commissioner AV Ranganath.

In the meeting, police deployment in the city, boarding points and frequency of buses were discussed along with arrangement of 3,000 buses for citizens to visit their native places.

