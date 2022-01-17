Hyderabad to become first Indian city to host Formula E World Championship

Hyderabad: Minister for MA&UD and Industries and Commerce KT Rama Rao on Monday entered into an agreement, with the Federation of Internationale de Automobile (FIA), which could potentially make Hyderabad a venue for the 9th edition of the Formula E World Championship.

The state signed a letter of Intent (LoI) with the FIA and renewable energy Greenko Group on Monday, for Hyderabad to be a candidate city to host the competition, that conducts the annual racing event for the most eco-friendly cars.

New York, London, Berlin, Rome, and Seoul in past, have hosted various editions of the competition, since its introduction in 2014.

Formula E doesn’t require a designated track like Formula 1, the competition is conducted on existing roads. A 2.37-kilometer racing track will be set up near the secretariate and the Telugu Talli flyover, which overlooks the Hussain Sagar, for the competition.

KT Rama Rao presided over the signing of the LoI between Formula E and the Government of Telangana. Minister KTR expressed happiness and said, “Hyderabad has always been a Happening place and has a cosmopolitan crowd that has awareness and appetite for such marquee events. This shall be one of the flagship events for the State, putting Hyderabad on the global map, joining global cities such as Paris, Rome, London, Hong Kong, New York, Berlin, Monaco, a total of 18 cities. Our vision is to become the most electrified state in India, in terms of mobility, and events like this will surely enable us to achieve that goal,”.

“The official confirmation as host city will be announced in 90 days,” said the FIA Chief Championship Officer (CCO) Alberto Longo at the signing of the LoI, at ITC Kakatiya, Begumpet.

According to a report by Deccan Chronicle, authorities also surveyed areas including the Hussain Sagar circuit of Tank Bund and Necklace road, the circular road around KBR Park in Jubilee Hills, and the financial district road in Gachibowli.

Earlier on Monday, KTR’s official Twitter handle shared the details of the event that was held in the city today. “Govt of Telangana along with Greenko Group invites you to join us in welcoming @FIAFormulaE to Hyderabad,” read the tweet.

Govt of Telangana along with Greenko Group invites you to join us in welcoming @FIAFormulaE to Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/z4OzOydEJ7 — Minister for IT, Industries, MA & UD, Telangana (@MinisterKTR) January 16, 2022