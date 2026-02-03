Hyderabad to emerge as ‘railway hub’: Union Minister Kishan Reddy

Speaking to reporters in Hyderabad, he said railway development works worth over Rs 47,000 crore are underway in Telangana.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 3rd February 2026 2:31 pm IST
Union Minister G Kishan Reddy
Union Minister G Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday, February 3, said Hyderabad would emerge as a railway hub in the country with the establishment of a centre of ‘Kavach’ automatic train protection system and the high speed rail corridors announced in the 2026-27 Union Budget.

Speaking to reporters in Hyderabad, he said railway development works worth over Rs 47,000 crore are underway in Telangana. Renovation works of over 30 railway stations would be completed during 2026.

Of the 1,242 km of railway network in the state, 627 km has been covered by ‘Kavach’, he said. A research centre of ‘Kavach’ has been set up in Hyderabad.

Add as a preferred source on Google

Of the seven high speed rail corridors announced, three would be centered in the city.

Hyderabad-Pune, Hyderabad-Bengaluru and Hyderabad-Chennai high speed corridors would be come up in the Telangana capital, he said.

“Hyderabad and Telangana are already becoming a hub of several sectors. Because of the Kavac’ centre and high speed corridors, Hyderabad is going to be a hub for railways also in the country,” he said.

MS Admissions 2026-27

The city is already a hub of pharma, vaccines, defence and IT sectors, Reddy said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to perform the ‘bhumi puja’ soon for the third phase of Multi-Modal Transport System (MMTS) connecting Hyderabad with the temple town of Yadagirigutta, he said.

Telangana has been allocated five Vande Bharat and two Amrit Bharat trains so far.

Kishan Reddy also said the Union Budget for 2026-27 would benefit all sections of society and it marks a step forward in the realizing the goal of Viksit Bharat (developed India) by 2047.

The Budget has increased the allocation for rural employment scheme VB G RAM G from Rs 88,000 crores to Rs 96,000 crores, he said. Congress has spread misinformation that the scheme is being weakened, he alleged.

Observing that many countries in the world are gripped by economic crises, Reddy said India’s economy is making rapid progress under the leadership of PM Modi.

The Union Budget lays foundation for the country’s long term development, infrastructure growth against short term interests, he added.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 3rd February 2026 2:31 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button