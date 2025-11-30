Hyderabad to experience light rain till Dec 4

Cyclone Ditwah is expected to bring rains to south and east Telangana between December 2 and 5.

Hyderabad: All parts of Hyderabad are set to experience cloudy skies with light rain or drizzling till December 4, according to a forecast by India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Mist or hazy conditions are very likely to prevail during morning or night hours.

Cyclone Ditwah

Cyclone Ditwah, which has wreaked havoc in Sri Lanka, causing over 200 deaths in the aftermath of catastrophic floods and landslides, is expected to bring rains to south and east Telangana between December 2 and 5.

Light to moderate rains are expected in Khammam, Mahabubabad, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Suryapet, Nalgonda, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, and Mahabubnagar.

Others districts, such as Warangal, Hanmakonda, Jangaon, Yadadri – Bhongir, Rangareddy, Vikarabad, Gadwal, Hyderabad, Medchal, Siddipet, Sangareddy might also experience light rains while rest of the areas will remain dry, according to local weather enthusiast T Balaji.

