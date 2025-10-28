Hyderabad to experience moderate rainfall in the next hour

People are advised to exercise caution and plan their travels accordingly.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Updated: 28th October 2025 6:00 pm IST
Rain in Hyderabad (AI generated image)

Hyderabad: Some areas of Hyderabad will experience moderate rainfall of up to 15 mm in the next hour according to a forecast by the Meteorological Centre, Hyderabad.

Other districts including Kamareddy, Malkajgiri, Medak, Nagarkutnool, Rangareddy, Sangareddy and Siddipet will also experience moderate rainfall.

Meanwhile, light rains of less than 5 mm is likely to occur in isolated places in Adilabad, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Jagtial, Jangaon, Jogulamba Gadwal, Khammam, Mahabubabad, Mahbubnagar, NAlgonda, Narayanpet, Nizamabad, Rajanna Sircilla, Suryapet, Vikarabad, Wanaparthy and Yadadri Bhuvanagiri dsitricts of Telangana.

(The story has been updated with the latest information.)

