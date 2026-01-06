Hyderabad to face disruptions in water supply on January 8 and 9

Hyderabad: Various parts of Hyderabad are set to face an 18-hour disruption in water supply due to urgent repairs being undertaken in the Phase 3 main pipeline of the Singur project, and due to the electrical testing and maintenance work at the 132 KV Kandi substation.

The following areas will face disruptions in supply between 10 am on January 8 and 4 am on January 9:

Operation and Maintenance Division 15: Malaysian Township, Madhapur, Kondapur, sections of Doyens, Madhapur, and Indian School of Business (ISB).

O&M Division 9: Bharat Nagar, Moosapet Section, Gayatri Nagar Section, parts of Balanagar, KPHB and Balaji Nagar.

O&M Division 6: Fatehnagar

O&M Division 17: Gopal Nagar, sections of Hafizpet, Mayuri Nagar and Miyapur.

O&M Division 22: Mytas and sections of Pragathinagar and Mytas.

Transmission Division 2: BHEL, MIG-I & II, Rail Vihar, Hyderabad Central University, Chandanagar.

Residents have been asked to use water judiciously.