Hyderabad to feel relief from heat as day temperature dips

Hyderabad: Daytime temperature in the city is expected to drop a bit on Tuesday under the impact of the wind confluence zone in Central India.

According to Telangana Board Development Planning Society’s reports, the highest temperature of 39.4 degrees Celsius was recorded in Bayyaram, Mahabubabad district in the last 24 hours till 8:30 am, while the forecast predicts that mercury could settle just below it for the next three days.

The highest temperature in Hyderabad was recorded in Kukatpally, Medchal Malkajgiri at 35 degrees Celsius.

Also Read Hyderabad government hospital on alert as viral flu cases rise

On Monday, Malkaram, Bhadradri Kothagudem recorded the highest temperature of 39.8 degrees celsius amongst others in Telangana, and Shaikpet in Hyderabad encountered a heat of 35.7 degrees Celsius.

TSDPS further predicted maximum and minimum temperatures to hover around 32-34 degrees Celsius and 19-21 degrees Celsius for the next three days.

Light Rain or Thundershowers are expected in a few districts in the northern part of Telangana including Adilabad, Kumuram Bheem, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial and Kamareddy districts.

Dry weather is expected to prevail till Saturday.