Hyderabad to Gaza: 10 Places where Ramzan’s Sehriwalas still exist

Long before people pulled all-nighters until sehri, they would sleep early in Ramzan and rely on Sehriwalas to wake them up for the pre-dawn meal with a loud “Sehri karo!”. Armed with drums and loud calls, these men walked through the streets acting like human alarm clocks so that no one missed sehri. Although on the decline currently, this tradition still survives in Hyderabad where these sehri wakers are called ‘Zohridaars’.

Notably, Hyderabad is not the only place where this tradition is still alive. Across places like Pakistan, Palestine, Egypt and Turkey, sehriwalas continue to play their roles to ensure that no one misses a meal. While they might have different names and use different tools to wake people up, their purpose remains the same- to wake sleeping families in time for sehri.

Siasat.com found out how this tradition continues in different parts of the world. So, let’s dig in!

Sehriwalas: A global Ramzan tradition

Whether through the rhythmic beats of drums or poetic calls, sehriwalas continue to bring a sense of nostalgia, community and togetherness in the month of Ramzan. While divided by borders, this age-old tradition unites all Muslims across the world. Here are some places where sehriwalas still keep this practice alive.

1. India

In India, this tradition of sehri wakers remains alive in many cities, especially in historic and Muslim-majority neighbourhoods.

Hyderabad– In Hyderabad, these individuals are called Zohridaars and use iron drums, speakers and mics to wake up households.

Old Delhi– In Old Delhi, particularly around Jama Masjid and Chandni Chowk, these traditional wakers are called Sehri Khan. They have long been a part of Ramzan, using hand drums and calling each person out by their name, giving it a personal touch.

Mumbai– Found usually in areas like Dongri, Mumbra, Bhendi Bazar and Mohammed Ali Road, these Sehriwalas either recite religious verses on speakers, play dafli or knock on doors.

Kashmir– In the Kashmir Valley, these wakers are called Sahar Khans. They walk through the streets singing naats in Koshur and playing drums.

2. Pakistan

Found in almost all cities of Pakistan, these Ramzan drummers have been an essential part of the sehri waking ritual. While on the decline right now, there are still a few drummers who have been consistently doing their work in the country.

3. Bangladesh

Bangladesh has a unique take on this tradition with the sehriwalas using Qasidas to wake up the rozedaars. This tradition can be traced back to the Mughal era, introduced by Persian influences. Qasidas are poetic compositions read in praise of Islamic figures. In Old Dhaka, groups traverse neighbourhoods, melodiously reciting these Qasidas to wake up residents.

4. Syria

Known as Mesaharati, or public waker, these individuals roam the streets during Ramzan with a small drum and chanting a rhyming song. They do not even hesitate to knock on people’s doors to ensure everyone is awake.

5. Turkiye

The Ramzan Davulcusu are a traditional figure in Turkish cities, playing large drums in traditional attire and walking through neighbourhoods chanting melodic rhymes. This tradition dates back to the Ottoman era in Turkiye.

6. Saudi Arabia

In Saudi Arabia, these drummers are referred to as Musaharati. In fact, in the Eastern Province, this custom remains a deep-rooted part of Ramzan so much so that the drummer is known as Abu Tabila. These drummers are known for their traditional folk clothes and boisterous voices.

7. Palestine

Known locally as Musaharati, young people often volunteer to play the role of these wakers. They travel around the neighbourhood in groups and sing Ramzan-related songs. With the conflict in Gaza, many of these Musaharatis are either killed or too injured to continue, endangering this old tradition in the region.

8. Morocco

During Ramzan in Morocco, Nafar or Tebbal (drummers and horn players) traditionally wander the streets in the early morning. They are often seen wearing traditional robes and slipper, using instruments like drums (Tebbal) and wind pipes (Nafar) to create a distinctive sound.

9. Egypt

The tradition of El Misaharaty is believed to have originated in the Fatimid era in Egypt, with Al-Hakim bi-Amr Allah Al Fatimi ordering soldiers to wake people up for Suhoor. These El Misaharaty are always accompanied by children who enjoy beating the drums and calling out “Awake, oh faster and praise Allah. Welcome to you Ramadan, month of forgiveness.”

10 Indonesia

Known as Panggilan Sahur, community members, especially children, use kentongan (bamboo drums), pots, pans, paint cans or anything that can make a huge sound. Rhythmic sounds of traditional music and chants of ‘Sahur, sahur, sahur’ can be heard on the streets of Indonesia.