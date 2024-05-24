Hyderabad to get AI City spread on 200 acres of land along ORR

Hyderabad: Hyderabad soon is going to get AI City along the Outer Ring Road (ORR) to promote the artificial intelligence ecosystem in India.

According to a report published in DC, for the AI City which will house the ecosystem, the officials of Telangana Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TGIIC) have identified 200 acres of land in Maheshwaram, Serilingampally, Chevella, and Ibrahimpatnam mandals.

Land allotment for AI City along ORR in Hyderabad is awaited

Though the officials of the TGIIC have identified land, the allotment is likely to be approved in the next cabinet meeting in June.

There is also a proposal for the state’s first Skill University to be established in the same location. The university will be spread on 100 acres of land.

It is also expected that Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will lay the foundation for the proposed AI City and Skill University along with ORR in Hyderabad ahead of the ‘Golabl AI Summit’ scheduled to be held in July.

UP’s plan

Earlier, the Uttar Pradesh government also announced the setting up of the AI City in Lucknow.

However, it is coming up in Lucknow on 40 acres of land whereas, the proposed AI City in Hyderabad will be on 200 acres of land along ORR.

Lucknow’s AI City is expected to be completed in 2030 whereas, the target for completion for AI City near ORR is 2028.

The government aims to make Hyderabad the ‘AI capita of India’