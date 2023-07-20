Hyderabad: Common travel card for TSRTC buses, Metro on the anvil

The usage of the card will be extended to MMTS trains, hired or shared cabs, autos, and shops in a phased manner.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Abhishek Manikandan  |   Updated: 20th July 2023 7:42 pm IST
IT and Industries minister KT Rama Rao and Transport minister Ajay Kumar Puvvada, during a meeting discussing the launch of a common travel card. (Photo: Twitter)

Hyderabad: A decision to launch a common travel card for the Hyderabad Metro and TSRTC buses in the state was taken on Thursday, after a meeting between IT and Industries minister KT Rama Rao and Transport minister Ajay Kumar Puvvada.

Numerous states in the country have a National Common Mobility card that enables one to pay for travel, toll duties, retail shopping and withdraw money.

Special Chief Secretary Municipal Administration Arvind Kumar took to Twitter to announce the news.

The usage of the card will be extended to MMTS trains, hired or shared cabs, autos, and shops in phases, he said.

The card can also be used in other cities that have a common mobility card, Kumar added.

