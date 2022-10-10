Hyderabad to get India’s first sky deck project in Raidurgam

Hyderabad: Hyderabad which is one of the fastest-growing cities in the world is going to get India’s first sky deck project in Raidurgam. It is being launched by city-based Raghava Projects.

Spread across 7.38 acres from Raidurgam to Gachibowli, the project will have three towers and each consists of 45 floors. On each floor, there will be four flats of an area between 5500-6600 square feet.

The project that is inspired by Marina Bay of Singapore and located near KIMS hospital, got construction permits from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). Apart from it, the registration with Telangana State Real Estate Regulatory Authority (TS RERA) is also completed.

Besides views of Malaka lake and Durgam Cheruvu, the project is near Gachibowli, Financial District, and Jubilee Hills.

Once completed, the project will elevate the Hyderabad skyline to new heights.