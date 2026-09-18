Hyderabad to get its own Michael Kors store in GVK Mall

The 1,765-square-foot store features a curated selection of Michael Kors fashion and accessories, including handbags, ready-to-wear, small leather goods, footwear and watches.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: |   Updated:
Michael Kors logo displayed on a store sign at GVK Mall in Hyderabad.
Representational Image.

Michael Kors has announced the opening of its new Michael Kors Flagship Lifestyle store in Hyderabad’s GVK One Mall.

The 1,765-square-foot store features a curated selection of Michael Kors fashion and accessories, including handbags, ready-to-wear, small leather goods, footwear and watches. The store also carries a broad assortment of leather goods, ready-to-wear, footwear, small leather goods and accessories from the Michael Kors Mens label.

Michael Kors is a world-renowned, award-winning designer of luxury accessories and ready-to-wear. His namesake company, established in 1981, currently produces a range of products under Michael Kors Collection, Michael Kors, and Michael Kors Men’s, including accessories, ready-to-wear, footwear, watches, and a full line of fragrance products.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: |   Updated:

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