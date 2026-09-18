Hyderabad to get its own Michael Kors store in GVK Mall

Michael Kors has announced the opening of its new Michael Kors Flagship Lifestyle store in Hyderabad’s GVK One Mall.

The 1,765-square-foot store features a curated selection of Michael Kors fashion and accessories, including handbags, ready-to-wear, small leather goods, footwear and watches. The store also carries a broad assortment of leather goods, ready-to-wear, footwear, small leather goods and accessories from the Michael Kors Mens label.

Michael Kors is a world-renowned, award-winning designer of luxury accessories and ready-to-wear. His namesake company, established in 1981, currently produces a range of products under Michael Kors Collection, Michael Kors, and Michael Kors Men’s, including accessories, ready-to-wear, footwear, watches, and a full line of fragrance products.