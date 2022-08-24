Hyderabad to have ‘Wind Garden’ to reduce temperatures

Hyderabad: The state government intends to build a ‘Wind Garden’ similar to the one being built in Madrid, Spain. The park which generally provides space for leisure and recreation, the Wind Garden is different as its concept is said to help reduce temperatures in the surrounding area by around 4 degrees Celsius.

Taking to his Twitter account, Telangana Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister K T Rama Rao while quote retweeting a tweet by the Madrid administration said, “Let’s try this in Hyderabad @arvindkumar_ias, Get details and explore our HMDA urban parks for this”.

Get details and explore our HMDA urban parks for this https://t.co/Ie153QmzXi — KTR (@KTRTRS) August 22, 2022

While speaking to The New Indian Express, Urban Development Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar said, “We are ascertaining details on wind gardens in Madrid and Bangkok, Thailand and will take it up in Hyderabad, especially in green field projects and open spaces.”

Currently, Madrid is in the making of a ‘wind garden’, which is expected to reduce temperatures by around 4 degrees Celsius.

The garden is intended to help cool the surrounding areas and provide the required shade for residents, particularly during the hotter summer months. The city’s vast Sanjeevaiah Park has an abundance of greenery with the Hussain Sagar nearby and appears to be best suited for implementing such a model.