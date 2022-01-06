Hyderabad to host 24th National Conference on e-governance

Hyderabad: Hyderabad will host the 24th National Conference on e-governance on January, 7 and 8, 2022. The event will be jointly conducted by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG), Govt of India, in association with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and the Government of Telangana.

The theme for this year’s conference is, ‘India’s Techade: Digital Governance in a Post Pandemic World’. The inauguration ceremony will have the Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Science and Technology, and Minister of State in the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions, Dr. Jitendra Singh as the chief guests.

Telangana Minister for Information Technology KT Rama Rao will preside over the session.

Lectures on Atma Nirbhar Bharat: Universalization of Public Services, Innovation – Platformization, Emerging Technologies, India’s Techade – Digital Economy (Digital Payments – Building Citizen’s Confidence) amongst others will be held as part of the two-day conference.

National e-Governance awards will be presented on the first day of the conference. The conference aims to be a platform to recognise the award and promote exemplary implementation of e-governance initiatives. Various government departments, dignitaries from the ministry, solution providers on e-governance will exchange their views, issues, and e-governance problem mitigation measures.

The recognition and awards conferred on the recipients encourage those who want to take up innovations and explore various frameworks on e-governance and promoting digitization in India. The two-day conference will also include exhibitions, cultural functions, and other related activities.

Speakers and attendees will include dignitaries from the Central and state government and public and private sectors from pan India.