Hyderabad to host 3 mega events for kids, families, pet lovers  

Hyderabad The HITEX Exhibition Centre in Madhapur will host three major events from January 31 to February 2, offering exciting experiences for families, children, and pet enthusiasts.

Events overview:

1. Hyderabad Kids Fair (17th Edition):

Focuses on child development, including education, extracurricular activities, nutrition, and lifestyle.

Features activities like a flight simulator for aspiring pilots, a fun run with 4K, 2K, and 1K categories, baking competitions, creative games, and construction challenges.

2. PETEX India (7th Edition):

India’s largest pet care event with over 60 exhibitors showcasing pet food, grooming supplies, accessories, and veterinary care.

Highlights include an international cat championship judged by experts from Lithuania and Russia, a dog fashion show, agility demonstrations, free grooming sessions, and an adoption drive for abandoned and stray dogs.

3. Kids Business Carnival (Inaugural Event):

Encourages young entrepreneurs, with 85 children displaying innovative products such as DIY robotics kits, eco-friendly crafts, handmade art, seed bombs, and books authored by kids.

Ticket Information:

Tickets are priced at Rs.399 for online bookings and Rs.449 for on-spot purchases.

Attendance and Expectations:

Organisers expect over 25,000 visitors to these events, making it a must-visit for families and pet lovers.

The events are supported by sponsors, exhibitors, and parents of participating children.