Hyderabad to host BioAsia 2024 summit between Feb 26-28

Hyderabad: Telangana Industries minister K T Rama Rao (KTR) announced the schedule of the 21st edition of the BioAsia 2024 summit that is being hosted by the city.

The summit is scheduled to take place from February 26th to 28th, the minister said.

This 21st edition of BioAsia promises to be an extraordinary platform where Data and AI converge to redefine possibilities across the life sciences and healthcare sectors, a press release informed.

Themed “Data and AI: Redefining Possibilities,” BioAsia 2024 will explore the pivotal role of data-driven technologies and artificial intelligence in shaping the future of healthcare, pharmaceuticals, and biotechnology.

Speaking about BioAsia 2024, KTR said “BioAsia has always been a catalyst for transformative ideas and partnerships. The theme of Data and AI speaks to Hyderabad’s unique convergence of technology and life sciences, shaping a new era of healthcare innovation. This flagship event is a testament to Telangana Government’s commitment to fostering collaborations that drive progress and impact on a global scale. With the world’s leading minds converging in Hyderabad, we are set to explore the uncharted frontiers of this transformative era.”