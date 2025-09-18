Job fair in Hyderabad’s Shah Ali Banda on September 22

Hyderabad: Leonine Consulting Services, in collaboration with Galaxy Group of Institutions, will hold a job fair on Monday, September 22, at Galaxy Campus, Shah Ali Banda, X-roads in Hyderabad from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm.

The fair will offer employment opportunities across industries, including information technology, software engineering, BPO/ITES, retail, finance, insurance, FMCG, engineering services, sales and marketing, teaching, paramedical sciences, and gig economy roles. Thirty companies are slated to take part.

Eligibility for jobs in Hyderabad

The job fair is open to candidates with the following educational qualifications:

SSC/10th pass

Intermediate/12th pass

Graduates (any field)

(any field) Post-graduates (any field)

Candidates are requested to carry 10-15 copies of their updated resume and dress in formal attire.

They should prepare a short self-introduction highlighting their skills and bring in educational certificates, ID proof, and photographs.

Job opportunities offered

IT and software roles

BPO and customer support (voice/non-voice)

Technical support and back office associates

Sales and marketing executives

Finance, accounts and insurance roles

Retail and FMCG openings

Teaching and academic jobs

Paramedical roles (lab technicians, nurses, pharmacists, EMTs)

Gig economy roles (delivery executives, driver partners, warehouse associates).

