Job fair in Hyderabad’s Shah Ali Banda on September 22

Candidates are requested to carry 10-15 copies of their updated resume and dress in formal attire.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Updated: 18th September 2025 9:36 pm IST
Representational Image

Hyderabad: Leonine Consulting Services, in collaboration with Galaxy Group of Institutions, will hold a job fair on Monday, September 22, at Galaxy Campus, Shah Ali Banda, X-roads in Hyderabad from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm.

The fair will offer employment opportunities across industries, including information technology, software engineering, BPO/ITES, retail, finance, insurance, FMCG, engineering services, sales and marketing, teaching, paramedical sciences, and gig economy roles. Thirty companies are slated to take part.

Eligibility for jobs in Hyderabad

The job fair is open to candidates with the following educational qualifications:

MS Teachers
  • SSC/10th pass
  • Intermediate/12th pass
  • Graduates (any field)
  • Post-graduates (any field)

They should prepare a short self-introduction highlighting their skills and bring in educational certificates, ID proof, and photographs.

Job opportunities offered

  • IT and software roles
  • BPO and customer support (voice/non-voice)
  • Technical support and back office associates
  • Sales and marketing executives
  • Finance, accounts and insurance roles
  • Retail and FMCG openings
  • Teaching and academic jobs
  • Paramedical roles (lab technicians, nurses, pharmacists, EMTs)
  • Gig economy roles (delivery executives, driver partners, warehouse associates).

(Note: The headline and parts of this story have been edited for clarity and style.)

