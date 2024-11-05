Mega fair for jobs in Hyderabad; over 60 companies to participate

Hyderabad: In a significant initiative, a free mega job mela is being organised in Hyderabad on Saturday, November 9, from 7 am to 2 pm at Red Rose Function Hall, Nampally.

In this job fair, more than 60 companies will be present offering on-the-spot appointment letters for shortlisted candidates. Some companies will offer work from home options.

The job fair will offer a wide range of positions across various industries, including

IT

Banking

Logistics

Software

Nursing

Automobiles

Pharmacy

Teaching

Marketing

Hotel management

Sales

Driving

Digital marketing

Civil engineering

Mechanical engineering

Electrical engineering

Accounts

Voice and non-voice jobs.

The job fair is organised by social activist Mannan Khan and it is supported by RR Charitable Trust, Red Rose Mart and Wiiz Fashion India.

Job fair in Hyderabad details

Both freshers and experienced people can apply for this job fair in Hyderabad. Candidates who have cleared SSC, Intermediate and graduated in any field will have the opportunity to apply at job fair as per their education qualification.

Candidates should keep two sets of their credentials, biodata and photos with them and should maintain social distancing norms.

While speaking to Siasat.com, Mannan said, “So far, we have conducted more than 130 job fairs in the city, providing more than 17,000 jobs from all over India through, and we aim to match even more candidates with suitable positions at the upcoming event.”

“In addition to the career opportunity, we also hold counselling sessions to help candidates determine their abilities and choose the right fields for them in job fairs,” he added.

Photo: By arrangement

For further information, the candidates may contact the given number.