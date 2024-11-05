Hyderabadis, fly high with Hot Air Balloon rides: Where?

If a hot air balloon ride over Turkey’s breathtaking Cappadocia has always been on your travel bucket list, you are in for a treat! You can now experience a similar adventure much closer to home. Andhra Pradesh‘s Araku Valley has recently launched an exciting hot air balloon experience that brings your travel dream to life.

Located 700 km from Hyderabad, Araku Valley has already been a popular destination for those seeking an escape from the hectic city life. With this new introduction, the valley is set to become an even more exciting destination for nature and adventure lovers, alike.

Hot Air Balloon Experience

The newly launched hot-air balloon rides offer a unique perspective of Araku Valley’s lush greenery, coffee plantations, and stunning landscapes. Each balloon can accommodate up to four passengers, making it an intimate adventure for friends or family. The experience lasts about 30 minutes, providing ample time to soak in the views and capture unforgettable photographs.

Interestingly, the balloon is not a high-flying journey, but rather a unique, swing-like ride that soars up to 200 feet. If the weather allows, it can also go up to 300 feet.

Where? The rides are currently taking place at the Padmapuram Horticulture Botanical Garden, a popular spot in Araku Valley known for its scenic charm and lush flora.

Price? The hot air balloon ride costs Rs. 1500 per adult and Rs. 850 per child (aged five to ten).

Timing? The rides are available from 6-10 am and 5-10 pm.

How to reach Araku Valley

You can take a train from Hyderabad to Visakhapatnam, the nearest major railway station to Araku Valley. From Visakhapatnam, board the Kondakarla Railway, which offers a scenic ride to Araku. The train journey can take approximately 12 to 14 hours.

If you prefer driving, the distance from Hyderabad to Araku Valley is about 700 km. You can take NH65 to NH16 and then continue on NH30. This drive can also take around 12 to 14 hours and provides beautiful landscapes along the route.

As winter approaches, Araku Valley is poised to attract even more tourists seeking adventure and natural beauty. With the addition of the hot air balloon experience, it’s the perfect time to explore this stunning destination. Whether you’re looking for an unforgettable aerial view of the valley’s breathtaking landscapes or simply want to escape the hustle and bustle of city life, Araku Valley offers a unique experience you won’t want to miss.