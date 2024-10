Hyderabad: Hyderabad is set to host Shaam e Rekhta, an event of Urdu poetry, organised by Rekhta Foundation on November 16 at the Paigah Palace.

The event will consist of a host of poets including Shariq Kaifi, Moin Shadab, Iqbal Ashhar among others. The programme is being supported by the Harish Bina Shah Foundation. Tickets for the mushaira are available on Insider.in and Paytm.

The mushaira, which is being organised to celebrate Urdu poetry culture in Hyderabad, will commence at 8:00 pm.