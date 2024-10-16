Telangana: Missing minor girl found dead in Medchal

Hyderabad: A minor girl who went missing on October 12 was found dead on Tuesday, October 14 as her body was found stuffed in a ban in Gundlapochampally area of Medchal.

The girl’s family had migrated to Hyderabad from Adilabad about seven months ago in search of work and stayed in Suraram. Her parents are construction labourers.

According to the police the girl went missing and the family lodged a complaint with the Suraram police. A case was booked and an investigation was initiated. Even as the police teams were searching, the local residents found her body in a bag in Basaragadi in Gundlapochampally.

There were stab injuries on the body, which was found in a plastic bag in Gundlapochampally. One person was taken into custody in connection with the incident.

(With inputs from PTI)