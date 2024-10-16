Hyderabad: Foundation laid for new hostel at Gandhi Medical College

Hyderabad: Telangana health minister C Damodar Raja Narasimha on Tuesday, October 15, laid the foundation stone for a new hostel block at the Gandhi Medical College.

The new block, which is being constructed at the cost of Rs 79.5 crore, will accommodate girls, boys, and senior resident doctors. In June this year, a 3-day strike by Gandhi Hospital doctors over accommodation led to the foundation for the hostel being laid.

The strike was called-off after Raja Narasimha promised the construction of new hostel buildings at both Gandhi Medical College and Osmania Medical College. The foundation stone for the Osmania Medical College hostel was laid on September 6.

While speaking at Gandhi Medical College, Raja Narasimha criticised the previous government for delaying the setting up of an IVF centre at Gandhi Hospital, noting that the project had been in discussion for nearly six years with little progress. “However, under the current government, the first IVF centre in the country has now been established at Gandhi,” he said.

The Telangana minister stressed the need to fulfill the aspirations of underprivileged women to become mothers. He announced that within 15 days, an IVF centre would be operational at Maternity Hospital at Petlaburj, with additional centres planned for Warangal and Nizamabad.

Recognising the rise in cancer, diabetes, hypertension, and heart disease, he revealed plans to establish six cancer centres and 73 trauma centres across the State, focusing on providing medical care to rural and tribal areas within 15 minutes of need.

He also shared that the new Osmania General Hospital (OGH) will be constructed at Goshamahal at a cost of Rs 2,000 crore.